AEW giant left bloodied in brutal match

AEW fans have been witnessing a collision of goliaths for the past few weeks. Two massive stars, Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill, have been relentlessly going after each other.

After multiple confrontations between the duo, the actual violence started when both stars fought in the parking lot. Since then, they have been at each other's throats. Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Learning Tree took to the ring as Chris Jericho called out Bandido for a duel. However, as it turns out, it was a trap for the latter.

When Big Bill started to put his hands on the masked star, the 6ft 1in star arrived and threw his hands in the middle of the ring again. Later, a street fight between the two was made official. Tonight on Dynamite, the bout was filled with brutality and outside objects. From trash cans to bricks, the stars used every weapon in sight.

During the match, Big Bill hit a wrench to Hobbs' face, which led the AEW giant to bust open. The latter wrestled the entire match with blood gushing out of his face. After many such gruesome moments, Powerhouse Hobbs threw Bill onto a table that had barbed wire laid out on it. The latter was stuck in the wires and, therefore, couldn't beat the 10-count.

Take a look at the brutal clip here.

It will be interesting to see when the duo will face off again after tonight's explosive match.

