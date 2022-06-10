"Kind of like a miracle" - CM Punk explains how AEW rekindled his love for professional wrestling

"I fell out of love with it," is how CM Punk describes the loss of his love for pro wrestling. According to The Second City Saint, AEW has helped him rediscover his passion for in-ring competition.

On August 20, 2021, at the "The First Dance" edition of Rampage, CM Punk made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in his hometown of Chicago. "The First Dance" is considered one of the most significant events in the brief history of AEW.

He said he would work hard to get to the top, and it took him 9 months and many memorable programs to earn that spot. Punk would go on to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Hangman Page at Double or Nothing. It was Punk's first title win in more than a decade, becoming the fifth person to hold the AEW championship.

In speaking with the Associated Press, CM Punk explained that working in WWE, he "fell out of love" with wrestling, crediting AEW with reigniting his passion.

“They’ve rekindled something inside of me that I thought honestly was long dead. I used to love professional wrestling and I fell out of love with it. I think when you love something so much you can hold on to it so tight it can ruin that thing for you. But there’s almost no reason to dwell on that anymore.” said CM Punk. (Credit: Associated Press)

Punk also discussed the backstage scene within AEW, commenting on the camaraderie. Stating the environment has allowed him to enjoy wrestling in a manner he thought he would never be able to do.

“I like the youthful enthusiasm that everybody has backstage and it has rekindled my love for it. So these past nine months has been nothing short of kind of like a miracle. I’m enjoying every step of the way,” said Punk. (Credit: Associated Press)

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th will crown an Interim AEW Champion in CM Punk's absence as he recovers from surgery. The AEW branch of the Tournament culminated on Wednesday, with Jon Moxley securing his spot in the championship showdown. Moxley's opponent will be determined at NJPW's upcoming Dominion show.

When the Best in the World returns, an eventual matchup with the stop-gap champion will occur.

Although worse than expected, CM Punk had a successful surgery

Jim Ross shared promising news of Punk's surgical status on Wednesday's Dynamite.

Ross revealed that the Straight Edge Savior had successful surgery. While the type of surgery wasn't divulged last week, he did say that it was on Punk's lower leg.

It has been reported that doctors found that the bone injuries were worse than expected, but they were able to fix everything.

The Second City Saint's return to AEW is yet to be determined. However, it is believed it'll be before the end of the year. The fans still have the Undisputed AEW Championship unification match to look forward to once he his at 100%.

