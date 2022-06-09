Major update on CM Punk's surgery status

Fans have something to be happy about, as Jim Ross broke some good news about CM Punk just minutes ago on AEW Dynamite.

The Second City Saint recently announced that he needed medical treatment just a couple of days after winning the AEW World Championship. The grim declaration gave no timeline for his return. However, Punk was not forced to relinquish the title, leading to an Eliminator series to crown an interim champion in his absence.

In a recent update, it was reported that CM Punk was required to have surgery to recover from his leg injury. This meant that the former WWE champion would be out of action for a significant time.

On this week's Dynamite, Jim Ross provided an update regarding the Second City Saint. He revealed that Punk's surgery was completed without a hitch, and doctors were satisfied with the procedure.

While the AEW World Champion still has a long road to recovery, the first step has been successful. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when the Second City Saint makes his triumphant return to the All Elite ring.

