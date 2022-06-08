Reports suggest that AEW World Champion CM Punk requires surgery

Current AEW World Champion CM Punk shocked the wrestling world when he announced his foot injury. There has now been an update regarding the severity of the situation and whether or not he can work through the pain.

On the June 3rd edition of AEW Rampage, Punk stated that he had sustained a severe injury to his foot. He noted that the wound would keep him out of action. However, he promised to come back stronger than ever.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Punk's foot would not heal without surgery, and being placed under the knife is the only option for the current world champion. This comes as a massive blow to the star, as he has only just been crowned champion at Double or Nothing 2022.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager CM Punk comments on his injury thanking AEW/Tony Khan for not allowing him to vacate the title and believing in him enough to let him just go get fixed.



It will be interesting to see when The Second City Saint returns to in-ring action. Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes CM Punk a successful and speedy recovery from his injury.

Who will lead AEW in CM Punk's absence?

While Punk is on the sidelines, a new champion must step forward and lead AEW into the next wave of shows. With this in mind, AEW President Tony Khan announced that an Interim AEW World Champion would be crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th.

The winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto will face either Jon Moxley or the victor of a battle royale that will take place on the June 8th edition of Dynamite.

The competition is heating up, and any of the top stars on AEW's roster could potentially win the interim championship. The only way to find out who will reign supreme is by tuning in to AEW TV.

