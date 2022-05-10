Eric Bischoff details what WWE does "far better" than AEW

Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the difference in storytelling between WWE and AEW. He believes that although the former has not been delivering great storylines for a long time, it is still much better than the latter.

The former WCW manager has been a part of both of North America's biggest wrestling promotions. He had a tenured stint with WWE and made brief appearances in All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and 2021.

Speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, the former RAW General Manager criticized WWE's storytelling, stating that it lacked proper structure. Bischoff, however, added that it was still better than the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“WWE’s attention to detail and commitment to structure and story is severally lacking and has been for a long time,” Bischoff said. “I’ve been saying that since probably 2014 or 2015 and I still say it, but I think it’s far better than what I see in AEW. You could tell me all day long, ‘yeah, but here’s the story, here’s what’s going on.’ Great if you feel that way, but the vast majority of people in this country don’t and wrestling fans don’t."[Wrestling Inc]

The WWE Hall of Famer has not held back from criticizing Tony Khan's promotion despite making multiple appearances on Dynamite.

Eric Bischoff does not think Forbidden Door will help AEW attract new fans

AEW and NJPW will present their first supershow known as Forbidden Door in June. However, Eric Bischoff does not feel that the show will help Tony Khan's promotion gain new fans as the show might not help attract casual viewers.

“How is merging a television property that’s only getting 200,000 viewers a week with how is that going to increase or attract the casual viewer that AEW doesn’t have? I don’t know, doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea, I kind of dig the idea from a wrestling fan’s perspective, I love the Japanese style of wrestling but that doesn’t mean it’s going to grow an audience.”

Do you agree with the WWE Hall of Famer's assessment? Will Forbidden Door help All Elite Wrestling grow as a promotion?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

