AEW grants The Young Bucks’ major request

AEW recently granted a request put forward by former World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on social media.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are gearing up to face Darby Allin and Sting in the latter's retirement match at Revolution 2024. Since returning from their hiatus, The Young Bucks have been leaning in on the gimmick of heel executives imposing their will on the locker room.

The rivalry between the two teams escalated after the AEW EVPs launched a vicious assault on The Icon and the former TNT Champion following their AEW World Tag Team title win on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks used baseball bats to demolish Sting, his two sons, and Allin, busting open the latter in a brutal display. The Vigilante recently promised to retaliate against the Jackson brothers at the pay-per-view on March 3.

The official X account of AEW recently posted a photograph of The Young Bucks, claiming that the EVPs had requested it to be shared for fans to use for their lock screens. The picture shows the former champions sporting white jackets covered in blood. Their outfits in the image were the same as those they wore when brutalizing Sting and Allin earlier in the month.

"EVP's Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have requested that we share this inspiring photo for your lock screen. [smartphone emoji] They would also like to remind you to think outside the box and be ROCKSTARS this week. High performers will be rewarded with a pizza party [at a later date]. @youngbucks," AEW wrote on X.

You can check out the tweet here.

The Young Bucks referenced CM Punk on a recent episode of AEW Rampage

CM Punk was reportedly involved in a backstage brawl, which led to him being released from AEW in 2023.

Punk shocked fans when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The Young Bucks, on the other hand, have undergone a gimmick change, playing the roles of villainous executives. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were among the names Punk targeted in his infamous tirade during the 'Brawl Out press scrum. It appears that the Bucks may have made a subtle reference to the former AEW World Champion on the February 23, 2024 episode of Rampage.

On the show, the Jackson brothers apologized to Tony Schiavone for laying their hands on him on Dynamite the previous week. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions offered the veteran announcer a $25 Amazon gift card. This was viewed by many as a reference to CM Punk.

As per Dax Harwood of FTR, The Voice of the Voiceless had gifted Starbucks gift cards to members of the heel stable The Pinnacle, with whom he worked during his feud with MJF.

Expand Tweet

The EVPs, however, refused to waive the $1000 fine that they had imposed on Schiavone previously on Dynamite. The Bucks were in action on Rampage against Jonny Lyons & Cappuccino Jones, whom they defeated with the re-christened Tony Khan Driver.

Will The Young Bucks dethrone Sting and Darby Allin as AEW World Tag Champs at Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts below!