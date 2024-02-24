The Young Bucks sarcastically apologize to WWE veteran, subtly reference CM Punk 

The Young Bucks have again taken the mic tonight on AEW Rampage after another squash win against local talent.

First on their agenda would be to apologize to Tony Schiavone. Last week on Dynamite, the Jackson brothers fined the WWE veteran $1000 for his tone and choice of questions for them. Nicholas Jackson also got into his face and seemingly bumped him with his shoulder, which led to Schiavone falling over.

This week, he wanted to apologize for his actions and made the excuse of tripping and bumping Tony. As a token of their apologies, the Young Bucks gave Schiavone a $25 Amazon gift card. In the end, they did not waive the $1000 fine.

This could also be taken as a subtle shot to CM Punk. Last year, Dax Harwood revealed that Punk gifted Starbucks gift cards to The Pinnacle despite them being his adversaries in the storyline at the time. This was a show of goodwill as they would be working with one another.

This seems to be something recurring from the Bucks, as they have taken several shots at the WWE Superstar during their past few segments.

