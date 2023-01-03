Top AEW stars received gifts from CM Punk ahead of highly anticipated rivalry

CM Punk has become a controversial name in professional wrestling after his scathing rants on Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and The Elite at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Before his feud with MJF, Punk provided gifts to The Pinnacle, according to former Pinnacle member Dax Harwood.

Since All Out, CM Punk has been sidelined because of a triceps injury. He had surgery to treat the issue and is now making a full recovery. Nearly three months have passed since the Brawl Out incident, and there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding CM Punk's AEW status.

During a recent episode of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood revealed that the former AEW World Champion gave each member of The Pinnacle a Starbucks gift card.

Harwood said Punk wanted to thank MJF and The Pinnacle before sharing the ring since he knew he would eventually work with them.

"He knew coming in that he was eventually going to work with Max [MJF] in an angle, so he called all the guys in the Pinnacle into his locker room... He said 'We’re all going to be working together soon. I can’t wait to work with you guys... Just to show you my appreciation, I have these for you.'" recalled Dax.

Harwood further claimed that Punk got them $500 worth of Starbucks gift cards because he knew they were all devoted coffee drinkers.

“He knew that most of us were coffee connoisseurs, or we loved coffee, and he had these gift cards from Starbucks with like $500 on each gift card. He gave it to myself, Cash, Shawn, Wardlow, and Max. He said, ‘I know this isn’t much, but it’s to show my appreciation for you guys allowing me to work with you.'" (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On his Podcast, Dax Harwood talked about the FaceTime call he had with CM Punk after #AEW All Out. On his Podcast, Dax Harwood talked about the FaceTime call he had with CM Punk after #AEW All Out. https://t.co/IskgT6T5AS

AEW star discusses CM Punk's backstage attitude

As noted earlier, CM Punk has been suspended since he and The Elite were involved in a backstage altercation following the All Out.

It is no secret that Dax Harwood and Punk became good friends in AEW. During an interview with Fightful, he shared that Punk was very kind and helped many in the locker room by tutoring them:

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that had questions, he would answer the questions... He loves wrestling," Dax Harwood said.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Dax Harwood spoke about the CM Punk and Elite All Out media scrum brawl on his FTR podcast:



“This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future and we can change the course of pro wrestling for a long time." Dax Harwood spoke about the CM Punk and Elite All Out media scrum brawl on his FTR podcast:“This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future and we can change the course of pro wrestling for a long time." https://t.co/FcEZ8ZBPAe

Punk isn't currently on television, and it's unclear when or if he'll return. The Elite, however, has been continuously wrestling to win AEW Trios Titles as part of a best-of-seven series since returning at Full Gear.

Would you like CM Punk to return to face The Elite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

