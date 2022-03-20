"His brutal out brutal’d my brutal" - AEW heel breaks character to praise Darby Allin

Darby Allin was on the receiving end of praise from, of all people, The Butcher. The heel did so after losing to the former TNT Champion on AEW Rampage.

The Butcher was part of the Andrade Hardy Family Office before he, The Blade, Private Party and Andrade El Idolo betrayed the stable's founder, Matt Hardy. After the betrayal, Sting and Darby made the save as the heels laid a vicious beatdown on Hardy.

As a result of the feud, Darby went up against The Butcher on Rampage. The former came out on top with a count-out victory after hitting a Coffin Drop on his opponent.

The Andrade Family Office proceeded to attack Sting and Darby Allin after the match, only for the Hardy Boyz to make the save. After the bout, The Butcher showed his appreciation for Darby's brutality. Taking to Twitter, the big man said the following:

"There’s no reason to not be brutal when the occasion rises. As much as i hate @DarbyAllin his brutal out brutal’d my brutal. Best part about this job, i get another chance this Wednesday, but now we’re in Bunkhouse Butch’s realm…@AEW @AEWonTV" - The Butcher tweeted.

Since he is a heel, it was out of character for The Butcher to praise a rival, but the man gives credit where it's due.

Matt Hardy announced an 8-man tag team match for AEW Dynamite

As stated, the Hardy Boyz ran in to make the save when the numbers game got too much for Darby Allin and Sting. The recently reunited tag team legends cleared the ring and forced the heels to retreat.

Matt Hardy then took the microphone and challenged the Andrade Family Office to a huge eight-man tag match on the next episode of Dynamite.

This match will mark the second time Jeff Hardy will compete inside an All Elite Wrestling ring. The first occasion came on the St. Patrick's Day edition of Dynamite when the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions faced and defeated Private Party.

Edited by Jacob Terrell