"Very generous with his advice” - Top AEW heel claims that he texts John Cena regularly for advice

AEW star Miro has admitted that he texts John Cena regularly to get advice from the multi-time WWE World Champion.

The two performers are no strangers to each other, having crossed paths at WrestleMania 31. During Miro's time in WWE, he competed under the moniker of Rusev and won the United States Championship thrice.

Speaking to talkSPORT in a recent interview, the AEW star claimed that Cena has been very generous with his advice.

“It’s a lot of the psychology you learn with him. Just taking the time. More than 50 percent of professional wrestling I’ve learned from Cena and working with him. I can never be thankful enough of him for doing that. But even nowadays, I always respect John. How work ethic was always unmatchable. And now when I’m doing the acting stuff, I text him every now and again to get advice and he’s always very, very generous with his advice,” - said Miro.

Miro also spoke about the influence John Cena had on his career

During the same interview, Miro admitted that most of the stuff that he executes inside the squared circle is because of John Cena.

The former WWE United States Champion stated that he has learned a lot from the leader of the Cenation.

"Almost everything I do in the ring is because of John Cena. We’ve seen maybe 10, 15 maybe 20 matches on TV that I had with him whether it was PPV, TV or whatnot, but what people don’t know is I probably had 1,000 matches with him not on TV. That’s where I learned the most. I learned when I’m kicking his a** and these people are chanting something, I know he’s going to try and satisfy these people so he’s going to try and come up with something and how do I counter that." - added Miro

Miro is fresh off of a huge Fatal Four-Way Match at Forbidden Door. The match was to crown the inaugural AEW All Atlantic Champion and was won by PAC.

