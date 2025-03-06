  • home icon
  AEW heel trash talks child ringside; Will Ospreay ambushed on Dynamite 

 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 02:12 GMT

Will Ospreay was attacked this week on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits: AEW on X]

A behemoth AEW heel had an intense and scary interaction with a young audience member at ringside this week on Dynamite. The star in question, Lance Archer, also played a hand at ambushing Will Ospreay during the show.

The go-home edition of AEW's Wednesday night show ahead of the promotion's upcoming PPV witnessed a massive multi-person tag match pitting Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe against Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Brian Cage and Lance Archer. The bout stems from The Don Callis Family and The Learning Tree recently collaborating against their enemies, specifically Ospreay and Hobbs, who found allies of their own in The Conglomeration.

AEW has always delivered on high-octane multi-person television matches, and the aforementioned eight-man tag bout from March 5 was no exception. Ultimately, Ospreay secured the victory for his team with a Hidden Blade on Keith.

However, The Aerial Assassin and his partners were attacked by the Callis family after the matchup - and once again, Lance Archer terrified a young audience member while doing so.

The heel faction then focused their attack on Ospreay ahead of his Revolution 2025 Steel Cage match against Kyle Fletcher. The Protostar himself showed up to the ring to further brutalize the Englishman, dropping him on a chair with a brainbuster.

English
हिन्दी