AEW and IMPACT stars highlight big-name holiday charity show

The holiday season can be tough on struggling families. However, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and "Smart" Mark Sterling of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast have decided to join hands with various AEW and IMPACT Wrestling stars for the third annual Major Wrestling Figure Holiday Toy Drive.

On October 15th, Matt Cardona announced the third Major Wrestling Figure Podcast's Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive kicks off on 1st November and goes up until December 10th. The Holiday Toy Drive offers a free meet and greets with various IMPACT Wrestling and AEW stars. All you have to do is donate new, in the package, wrestling figures for Toys For Tots.

The third @majorwfpod Holiday Toy Drive! Starting November 1st, donate brand new wrestling figs by sending to the PO BOX we provide or ordering through @ringsidec! OR bring the figs on December 10th to @CreateAPro and meet all of these wrestlers! #scratchthatfigureitch pic.twitter.com/W6Ri6FAIZh — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 15, 2020

How to participate in the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast's Holiday Toy Drive?

There are three ways to donate to the Holiday Toy Drive according to the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast website.

You can mail the toys, bring the items to the meet and greet (two items minimum per person for entry of free meet and greet) or order items from wrestlingfigures.com and enter The Major Toy Drive address at checkout.

Wildcat Championship Belts is also offering a free Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Championship Belt to whoever donates the most (money value) through ringside collectibles. All items to be donated has to be wrestling action figures that are not used and must be in the original package

Where does the Free meet and greet take place?

On December 10th, the free meet and greet will take place at Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy . Create-A-Pro is located in Hicksville, NY on Long Island.

The AEW and IMPACT stars in the FREE meet and greet

Apart from Matt Cardona, swoggle and "Smart" Mark Sterling some major stars from AEW and IMPACT will be participating in the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast Holiday Toy Drive on December 10th at Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy. AEW stars present at the event will be MJF, Tazz, and members of The Dark Order, John Silver and Alex Reynolds. Those from IMPACT include Brian Myers and Tommy Dreamer.