AEW is inching closer to breaking a mind-boggling WWE record, and the fan reactions are pretty interesting

AEW is steadily closing in on breaking a WWE record that has been intact for seven years, and fans have mixed reactions regarding this.

It is fair to say that AEW has kept pushing the goalpost ever since its inception. The promotion has accomplished some unbelievable feats in just four years of its existence. As a matter of fact, Tony Khan's promotion is currently considered the second major wrestling promotion after WWE.

Furthermore, it is hard to believe that a four-year-old promotion is buckling up to host a sold-out Wembley Stadium show in London, England, this August. As of now, the upcoming All In event has reportedly distributed over 76,000-plus tickets, with 69,700 being paid audience.

With such swashbuckling numbers, the show is closing in on WWE's record of 79,800 paid audience at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016, which still holds the record of the largest paid audience in a wrestling event. Recently, it was pointed out on social media that AEW is just 10k tickets away from breaking WWE's record.

Reacting to the news, the majority of fans celebrated it, claiming it is good for the wrestling business and is also a huge accomplishment for the All Elite promotion. Here is how the fans reacted:

Irish Mike @IrishMike_076 @WrestlingNewsCo Happy for AEW. Wrestling business needs leagues to compete w/ the WWE. It makes the product better. I would love to see the NWA get there at some point.

Master James @glz_jm @WrestlingNewsCo I cant imagine how a 4 year old could sell even 20K in a venue like wembley being WWE as the #1 company around the world.



To me they already made history.

Although many fans are seemingly happy about such an amazing accomplishment for Tony Khan's promotion, there is another section who don't seem ready to admit it and took a dig at AEW as well:

Jason Tegno @jabot98 @WrestlingNewsCo That’s nice WWE will probably double aew’s total if they wanted to

Nav @Navtreaks America will be always be WWE @WrestlingNewsCo They can’t even sell 5000 tickets in America so they have to go to EnglandAmerica will be always be WWE

Krosstown 👇 @Zeketowndown @WrestlingNewsCo Can’t wait to see how many people actually show up lol

How WWE has already begun planning to retaliate on AEW All In numbers

Although AEW higher-ups could celebrate all they wanted amid the huge ticket sales for the Wembley event, the Stamford-based promotion must be noticing the numbers and may have already planned to outnumber their competition.

Last month, the world's biggest wrestling promotion also held the Money in the Bank PLE in London with a large crowd. During the event, John Cena made his way to the ring to address the possibility of a WrestleMania taking place in London somewhere down the line.

While many may interpret Cena's promo as just a promotional thing, it was perhaps a message to AEW and Tony Khan by Triple H and the higher-ups in the Titan Towers that they were coming for the numbers they achieved for the upcoming Wembley show and will produce an even bigger show in London.

It remains to be seen whether AEW manages to beat WrestleMania 32's record of most paid attendance, with the All In event just over the horizon.

