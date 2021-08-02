AEW inks a massive Indian TV deal for Dynamite and Rampage 

AEW's flagship television shows - Dynamite and Rampage - will be broadcast on Eurosport starting 15th August 2021.

Eurosport will also be broadcasting AEW's pay-per-view events, including All Out in September, as part of the deal. The press release mentions that 4 wrestling specials will be broadcast annually.

India celebrates the 15th of August as Independence Day, which is why the date was earmarked for the launch.

Sportskeeda Wrestling can confirm that @AEW has inked a TV deal in India with @EurosportIN. #AEWDynamite and #Rampage will start airing from 15th August, India's Independence day 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/8Ez2roxokl — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) August 2, 2021

It must be noted that Eurosport also broadcasts IMPACT Wrestling specials and NJPW content in India. With this partnership, they own the broadcasting rights to 3 major pro wrestling promotions. The other major player in this space is SONY Sports India, which broadcasts WWE content.

Tony Khan is elated about AEW's expansion plans

A press release that was sent out had the following quote from Tony Khan about the partnership:

“In less then two years since launching AEW DYNAMITE, we’ve started a professional wrestling revolution,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Through our partnership with Eurosport India, we’re looking forward to showcasing the best professional wrestling that fans in India demand and deserve. We were an instant success in the U.S., and now fans across the world are discovering AEW, feeling refreshed and excited about professional wrestling again. We can’t wait for fans in India to experience our dynamic storytelling, high-flying action and incredible roster of global stars and homegrown talent on a weekly basis.”

Thanks to all of you great wrestling fans, we’re coming up NOW on @TNTdrama with #AEWDynamite; we have a huge card stacked with big matches! We appreciate you fans, thank you so much & please get ready for 2 hours packed with awesome matches + some of the best promos in wrestling pic.twitter.com/iLw1KbYIDw — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 28, 2021

Vijay Rajput from Eurosport added the following:

“Pro-wrestling is a sport that every kid in India has grown up watching, and its popularity is on the rise." Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India said. "Eurosport has always believed in building communities and bringing quality content for passionate fans. AEW, in a short period, has grown rapidly and this partnering with AEW allows us to bring to our fans some of the biggest names in the pro-wrestling world—thus strengthening our commitment of bringing world-class action to fans.”

AEW is making big moves at the moment, especially if the rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining the roster are indeed true. This broadcasting partnership allows AEW an inroad into what is arguably the biggest pro wrestling market in the world.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated.

Edited by Arjun