AEW interested in signing Buddy Murphy - Reports

Social media was already buzzing over the stunning news of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk possibly joining AEW. Now another news has recently surfaced regarding former WWE superstar Buddy Murphy locking in a deal with Tony Khan.

Murphy was one of many big names, including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black, to name a few, who were released from their contracts owing to budget cuts last month. Buddy Murphy will have to complete his 90-day non-compete clause to become a free agent. But it seems like the other promotions are already in negotiations with him.

As reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has shown interest in offering a contract to former WWE superstar Buddy Murphy.

It is merely speculation at the moment, but we have seen multiple former WWE superstars heading over to AEW to pursue their passion.

The first match of Buddy Murphy outside of WWE will be with Brian Cage. It can be a great match pic.twitter.com/cKyc1qAK7e — CFØS (@CFOSisGolden) July 13, 2021

Murphy is currently booked to compete against AEW star and former FTW champion Brian Cage at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event on 18 September in Philadelphia.

It will be his first post-WWE appearance, but that could change if Tony Khan signs him immediately after his 90-day clause expires on 31 August.

About a week ago, some reports suggested that IMPACT Wrestling was pushing hard to sign Buddy Murphy. It's worth noting that Gail Kim recently took to Twitter to tease his arrival in IMPACT Wrestling.

Both the promotions would be an equal fit for Murphy. Given he was never able to maximize his potential, a move to a rising promotion like AEW would do wonders for his career.

Murphy could be a great addition to the AEW men's roster

Will Murphy renew his rivalry with Malakai Black?

Although AEW currently holds the most stacked men's division in all of professional wrestling, there's no denying that Tony Khan has given equal opportunities to everyone.

Murphy's inclusion in AEW would be a different vibe. He could renew his passion for wrestling which he stated that he lost during his time in WWE. Murphy could be a great fit in the mid-card division where he can fight with guys like Miro, Darby Allin, and even Malakai Black, who was the most recent WWE superstar to have jumped over to AEW.

Only time will tell which promotion becomes Murphy's new wrestling home.

Which promotion do you think would be a great fit for Murphy?

