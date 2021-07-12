Top veteran star hints at Murphy's IMPACT Wrestling arrival 

IMPACT Wrestling producer Gail Kim recently took to Twitter to hint at Murphy's arrival in the Nashville-based promotion.

Murphy, along with several other stars, was shown the door from WWE on June 2nd, 2021, due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Among those releases, Aleister Black, now known as Malakai Black, has already debuted for AEW, as his non-compete clause was only 30-days long.

However, fans of wrestling's Best Kept Secret are eagerly waiting to see him get back into the squared circle. While many want him in AEW, others have expressed their desire to see him perform in IMPACT Wrestling, where he could instantly become a major star. Apart from fans, it looks like some IMPACT Wrestling higher-ups are also keen to see Murphy arrive in the promotion.

Former Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently replied to Buddy Murphy's comments in his interview with Fightful, where he claimed WWE's booking affected his love for wrestling. She tweeted that Murphy's passion for the business would return soon, implying that he could find his groove back in IMPACT Wrestling.

"It’ll come back :)," tweeted Gail Kim

Murphy could be a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling's roster

Murphy and Mustafa Ali in WWE

While it's true that AEW would present Murphy with a wider audience, there's a chance he could get lost in the shuffle among the promotion's star-studded roster. As a result, he might be better off in IMPACT Wrestling.

A workhorse like Murphy could excel in the the X-Division Championship scene for the initial few months before he targets to the IMPACT World Championship. The list of dream matches he could have in the company is also seemingly endless.

yet and I’m excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me... the whole world will know what I meant by “Best Kept Secret”

Thank you all! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WijweDBfCp — B -Murph (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

It now remains to be seen where Murphy will eventually show up once his non-compete clause ends at the beginning of September.

Do you think Murphy would fit well into the IMPACT Wrestling roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

