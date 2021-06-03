Buddy Murphy breaks silence regarding his WWE release

Buddy Murphy's eight-year journey with WWE has come to an abrupt end.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was among the six names that WWE released earlier this morning. Murphy hasn't been seen on SmackDown recently after his storyline with the Mysterio family was randomly dropped.

Buddy Murphy took to social media this afternoon, where he spoke on the "crazy ride" that was his WWE career.

"So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can't! In my opinion I haven't even hit my peak yet," Murphy tweeted.

Buddy Murphy has a bright future outside of WWE

Murphy went on to say that he's excited to see what his next adventure holds and promises the world will know what he meant when he called himself the "best-kept secret."

"I'm excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me...the whole will know what I meant by "Best Kept Secret" Thank you all! *praying hands emoji*," Murphy tweeted.

Murphy recently said he would love to wrestle Kenny Omega and the AEW Champion responded, putting over the now-former WWE star. With Murphy free and clear, this dream match has the chance to become a reality in the future.

What are your thoughts on Buddy Murphy's release? Do you think he'll get a match against Kenny Omega later this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

