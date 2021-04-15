Kenny Omega expresses interest in "mixing it up" with WWE SmackDown star

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently addressed being name-dropped by WWE SmackDown Superstar Murphy on social media.

Earlier today, Murphy invited fans to ask him questions on Instagram, to which he responded via his story. As the pick of the bunch, Murphy was asked what his dream match outside of WWE would be.

Interestingly, yet unsurprisingly, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion responded:

"Kenny Omega."

Murphy certainly isn't the first, nor will he be the last wrestler to pinpoint Omega as their dream opponent, which is a credit to the latter's undeniable talent inside the squared circle.

Shortly afterward, a fan sent a screenshot of Murphy's response to Omega on Twitter, which the AEW star quoted and spoke highly of his Australian counterpart.

Murphy is the type of athlete I enjoy watching. Be cool to mix it up with him. Little known fact is that I almost played COD with him. I think Danny Limelight stole his spot. (Not surprising knowing what I know now about him) https://t.co/h3svGAaWFC — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 14, 2021

If fans have any hope of Kenny Omega and Murphy clashing in the ring anytime soon, it would almost certainly mean the latter departing WWE beforehand.

Omega is currently being booked very strongly as All Elite Wrestling's main title-holder. He ended Jon Moxley's nine-month reign as AEW World Champion on the special "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite back in December.

Meanwhile, featuring on WWE TV now comes as a rarity for Murphy, currently on the SmackDown brand.

Murphy has barely featured on WWE TV this year

Things were seriously looking up for Murphy at the back-end of 2020, but his apparent push seemingly blew up in smoke out of absolutely nowhere.

In November last year, Murphy secured one of his career's biggest wins, concluding a long feud involving two of the biggest names in WWE - Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

Murphy pinned Rollins on the November 20, 2020 episode of SmackDown to down his Messiah for good in a great match. He then pinned King Corbin the following week, but that was seemingly the peak of his rise.

A week later, on the December 4, 2020 edition of SmackDown, Corbin secured a pinfall victory of his own. Since then, Murphy has appeared on WWE TV just thrice, losing on each occasion.

Murphy was most recently a part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 37 go-home SmackDown. Jey Uso eventually won the 21-man match and etched his name in history.