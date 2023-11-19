AEW to introduce brand new championship after Full Gear

AEW is working hard to add more value and entertainment to its programming. Tony Khan recently announced that a new title will be introduced in the company following Full Gear 2023.

The new title will be called the Continental Championship. It is now the prize of the round-robin tournament that was announced earlier. Many top names are set to be a part of the series, including Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King upped the ante with an announcement of his own. He said that his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and ROH World Championship will be on the line whenever he competes in a match. Hence, anyone who is added to the tournament can become a Triple Crown Champion, with three titles up for grabs.

On Twitter, Tony Khan confirmed the details of the tournament, as you can view below:

"The Continental Classic starts this week, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite! 12 fighters, no interference, nobody at ringside The winner becomes AEW Continental Champion + ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, a new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End!"

The Continental Classic is set to start on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see who will emerge as the new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End 2023.

What do you think? Is a new championship a good idea for the Tony Khan-led company? Tell us in the comments section below.

