AEW introducing another brand new championship on TV would be great, according to Tony Khan

Tony Khan has been working hard to present AEW as the land of opportunity. Recently, he spoke about bringing more chances to the table for the company's women, which could potentially see new titles in the future.

During last week's AEW Worlds End media scrum, Steve Fall from Wrestling News asked Khan about possibly introducing tag team titles for the women's division. Tony believed that it would be a great opportunity to explore for the company.

"It’s something I think would be great. We’ve definitely shown we can expand our programming and certainly some of the best matches and most exciting rivalries we’ve ever had in the women’s division in recent weeks and months. Julia Hart as the TBS Champion is at the epicenter of that, absolutely, I think that would be tremendous and something I’m very open to doing and it would be great." (h/t Fightful)

Tony Khan recently introduced a new championship for his secondary promotion, Ring of Honor. The company unveiled the new ROH Women's TV Title, with Tony announcing a tournament to crown the inaugural champion.

With All Elite Wrestling giving more and more opportunities to women, introducing Women's tag team titles could certainly add more value to the product.

AEW is actively interested in the free agent market to sign top female stars

During the same media scrum, Tony Khan mentioned that he was keeping an eye on the hottest free agents in the wrestling world.

There have been major reports about former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone being close to signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her negotiations reportedly failed with WWE. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also speculated that former TNA star Deonna Purrazzo could be AEW-bound as well.

With Khan and his company looking to revamp the women's division in a big way, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for them.

Do you see a huge change coming for All Elite Wrestling's women's division? Sound off in the comments!