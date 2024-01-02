"Biggest signing since CM Punk," "It’s happening" - Fans go berserk after rumors of WWE legend joining AEW 

AEW reportedly wants to add a seven-time WWE Women's Champion to its roster. That has led to fans expressing their views on this highly speculated possibility.

The star in question is Mercedes Moné. The 31-year-old star has been out of action since May 2023 due to an ankle injury. While she announced that her return to wrestling was imminent in 2024, Moné did not mention the promotion she would wrestle for.

Since then, there has been much buzz and speculation regarding the same. Mercedes' former employer, WWE, looked to be the front runner in the bidding war to sign her, but recent reports suggested that they could not reach an agreement being far apart in terms of money.

Meanwhile, a recent update by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on X stated that Mercedes Moné is in talks with All Elite Wrestling and expected to sign with them. This caused a major uproar among the wrestling fanbase, who had different opinions regarding Moné 's potential move to Tony Khan's company.

Some fans believed that Mercedes would be a top draw for the promotion, while others mentioned that she would need to be overpaid to come to the land of All Elite.

Moreover, one of them even claimed it would be their biggest signing since CM Punk.

Fans react to Mercedes Mone possibly joining AEW in the future

Mercedes Moné has already appeared on AEW television

While Mercedes Moné had a successful stint in WWE and a short one around Japan, she has already made her presence felt in Tony Khan's promotion.

As many would remember, The CEO of women's wrestling was present in attendance at Wembley Stadium for AEW's All-In pay-per-view.

There was a clear shot of Mercedes enjoying the company's record-breaking event, which became the eventual starting point for speculations surrounding her debut for the promotion.

Therefore, it would be interesting to see if she becomes the newest member of the AEW roster soon.

What are your thoughts on Mercedes Moné potentially signing with Tony Khan? Sound off in the comments section below.

