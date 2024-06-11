AEW issues an official statement after Dax Harwood shares heartbreaking personal update

AEW has officially issued a statement in response to Dax Harwood's heartbreaking personal announcement. The 39-year-old star recently took to social media to provide several significant updates regarding his health and his future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a video uploaded on X/Twitter, Harwood spoke about sustaining a hematoma during FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match against The Young Bucks at Dynasty 2024. Dax stated that the injury had been exacerbated after The Top Guys' match against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta on Collision last week, to the point where Harwood was advised to go off the road and recover.

The official X/Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling has responded to Dax's video, wishing the North Carolina native a speedy recovery.

"Heal up quick @DaxFTR! #FTR #TopGuy #TeamAEW," the tweet said.

FTR faced Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in the finals of the tournament for the World Tag Team Title at Dynasty in April earlier this year. They lost the bout due to the interference of a returning Jack Perry, who went on to join The Elite. FTR took the fight to the heel stable, alongside Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin, in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024, but unfortunately fell short against The Elite, who emerged victorious.

What transpired after FTR's match against The BCC on AEW Collision

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler re-ignited their rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club on the June 8, 2024, edition of Collision, squaring off against former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and reigning ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in tag team action.

The bout saw all four men engage in intense hard-hitting action, featuring heavy strikes and submission moves. Towards the end of the bout, Castagnoli had Wheeler locked in a crossface. Unfortunately, the time limit for the match would then expire, resulting in a draw.

Afterward, Harwood requested that the match be restarted for five more minutes. However, Brandon Cutler, an associate of The Young Bucks, walked to the ring. On behalf of the EVPs, Cutler rejected Dax's appeal to continue the bout. This led to Castagnoli delivering a Giant Swing on Cutler, who would additionally suffer a dropkick from Yuta and a Shatter Machine from FTR.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for FTR in AEW.

