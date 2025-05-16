AEW issues statement after Jim Ross reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

AEW has issued a statement after Jim Ross revealed his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis. This was unexpected news and something that needs to be taken seriously.

The WWE Hall of Famer has only appeared sporadically in AEW due to health issues. He has not been doing well for quite some time and was even hospitalized a few months ago. This left many fans concerned about his well-being.

Earlier today, he informed his fans about his battle with colon cancer. He also revealed that surgery is scheduled in the next two weeks. Now, AEW has released an official statement on this matter, stating:

“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”

Jim Ross speaks about Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 41 mishap

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a minor mishap at WrestleMania 41, where he rammed his ATV into the barricade, injuring a fan.

Jim Ross also spoke out about it, stating that it did not surprise him. On his Grilling JR podcast, he said:

“I saw the video. Didn't surprise me. I thought it was passed its time. It was bound to happen at some point in time. But Steve was a welcome addition. He added a lot to the event. He's still a dear friend and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin. [I] have had for years, you know, since day one. So good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I'm sure glad he got to make an appearance, as he adds so much to any event that he's able to be involved in.[...] He's done so much for the pro wrestling business, It's hard to put into words what he's meant to pro wrestling. And so I'm a Stone Cold fan. Always will be.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin and the rest of the wrestling community will be praying for the recovery of the veteran commentator.

