  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW issues statement after Jim Ross reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

AEW issues statement after Jim Ross reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

By Sujay
Modified May 16, 2025 00:26 GMT
Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Image credits: AEW Twitter page)
Jim Ross is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Image credits: AEW X page)

AEW has issued a statement after Jim Ross revealed his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis. This was unexpected news and something that needs to be taken seriously.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer has only appeared sporadically in AEW due to health issues. He has not been doing well for quite some time and was even hospitalized a few months ago. This left many fans concerned about his well-being.

Earlier today, he informed his fans about his battle with colon cancer. He also revealed that surgery is scheduled in the next two weeks. Now, AEW has released an official statement on this matter, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“All Elite Wrestling joins fans around the world in sending love and support to Jim Ross as he battles colon cancer. J.R. is a valued member of the AEW family, and we stand beside him during his journey toward recovery.”
Ad

Jim Ross speaks about Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 41 mishap

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a minor mishap at WrestleMania 41, where he rammed his ATV into the barricade, injuring a fan.

Jim Ross also spoke out about it, stating that it did not surprise him. On his Grilling JR podcast, he said:

“I saw the video. Didn't surprise me. I thought it was passed its time. It was bound to happen at some point in time. But Steve was a welcome addition. He added a lot to the event. He's still a dear friend and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin. [I] have had for years, you know, since day one. So good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I'm sure glad he got to make an appearance, as he adds so much to any event that he's able to be involved in.[...] He's done so much for the pro wrestling business, It's hard to put into words what he's meant to pro wrestling. And so I'm a Stone Cold fan. Always will be.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin and the rest of the wrestling community will be praying for the recovery of the veteran commentator.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications