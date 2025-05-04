"Didn't surprise me" - AEW name reacts to Steve Austin's WrestleMania accident

Stone Cold Steve Austin was involved in a controversial moment at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Recently, an AEW star reacted to this incident.

Jim Ross is the latest to comment on Stone Cold Steve Austin's incident at WrestleMania 41. The Texas Rattlesnake appeared at this year's Show of Shows in Las Vegas on Sunday, riding an ATV to announce the attendance numbers. However, he crashed his ATV into the barricade while knocking down a fan during his entrance.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross addressed the incident, stating that it didn't surprise him as it was bound to happen. He also noted that Austin was a welcome addition to the show, and he's glad he got to see the WWE Hall of Famer make an appearance.

"I saw the video. Didn't surprise me. I thought it was passed its time. It was bound to happen at some point in time. But Steve was a welcome addition. He added a lot to the event. He's still a dear friend and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin. [I] have had for years, you know, since day one. So good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I'm sure glad he got to make an appearance, as he adds so much to any event that he's able to be involved in.[...] He's done so much for the pro wrestling business, It's hard to put into words what he's meant to pro wrestling. And so I'm a Stone Cold fan. Always will be." [From 20:28 - 21:42]

Jim Ross commented on Steve Austin's next move after WrestleMania 41

Ever since Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38, fans have been speculating whether he will step back into the ring again. However, it hasn't happened since. However, a former WWE name believes he's still not done with the wrestling business.

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Jim Ross stated that Austin is still not done with the wrestling business as he can do whatever he wants to do.

"I don't know what's left for Steve. I don't think that the door is shut for Stone Cold by any stretch, but where does he go from here is the key thing, and he's certainly not in a [bad] position. Steve can dance to his own drum, and I think that's where he is right now. He can do whatever the hell he wants to do and do it well, so I'll always be a Stone Cold fan." [From 33:25 – 33:58]

Following the incident, Steve Austin explained what went wrong during his entrance at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see what's next for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

