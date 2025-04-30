Stone Cold Steve Austin finally breaks silence; reveals why an unwanted accident happened at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE fans witnessed Stone Cold Steve Austin's major return at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, the Hall of Famer was involved in an unwanted accident during the Night Two of The Show of Shows, and now he has broken his silence on the matter.

Ad

The Texas Rattlesnake drove his ATV around the ring but misjudged a turn. The ATV veered into the ringside barricade, appearing to knock over a female fan in the front row. While Steve Austin checked on the fan, WWE officials, including the company's President Nick Khan, were also seen attending to the situation, reportedly concerned about potential repercussions.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former World Champion admitted that a different throttle system on the ATV caused his embarrassing incident at WrestleMania 41. Stone Cold Steve Austin felt awkward about the mishap on such a massive night for wrestling, though he believed everyone involved was ultimately unharmed.

Ad

Trending

"Long story short, just a different throttle system because I'm pretty damn handy on a on a four wheeler. I was embarrassed about it. I think everybody's okay, but I mean, you go out there on the biggest night in wrestling, and you end up like that, it's not the greatest day at the office," he said. [H/T: Ariel Helwani's X/Twitter]

Ad

You can watch Stone Cold's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE star reveals Stone Cold Steve Austin rejected a $1 million offer from him

Logan Paul recently disclosed that he had offered a massive amount to The Bionic Redneck. The former United States Champion discussed this on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The Megastar stated that Stone Cold Steve Austin turned down his million-dollar offer to be featured in the PRIME bottle, regardless of any potential number.

Ad

"We offered Steve [Austin] a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle. He didn’t do it. Oh, he’s not the guy. I don’t care what number it is - he’s not getting in that bottle," Paul said.

Only time will tell when the WWE Hall of Famer makes his return to the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More