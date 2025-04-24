Stone Cold Steve Austin rejects $1 Million from WWE star

Stone Cold Steve Austin is not one to do anything he does not want to. Now, it's been revealed that the star rejected a $1 million offer from a WWE star.

Logan Paul spoke about the matter on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he shared that The Rattlesnake had made himself clear when the offer was made to him.

The star made Stone Cold Steve Austin an offer to be the one inside the Prime bottle suit. However, The Rattlesnake being who he is, immediately turned them down. He rejected the one million dollar offer, refusing to be the one who would put on the suit. Paul said that no matter what the number was, Stone Cold would just not be the one who would be getting in the suit.

“We offered Steve a million dollars to be in the Prime bottle. He didn’t do it. Oh, he’s not the guy. I don’t care what number it is - he’s not getting in that bottle.”

Paul went on to say that he thought that Austin had not considered the offer even for a second. He commented on how the star was beloved by the fans and that taking the offer would lead to them turning on him instead.

“I don’t think he even considered it for a second. The WWE Universe would kill him. Imagine it - he face-revealed the Prime bottle.” (H/T - SEScoops)

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has always been one to stick to what he thinks he should or should not do. Given that he likely feels strongly about it, the star rejected the offer, even if it was one million dollars.

