Stone Cold Steve Austin causes accident at WrestleMania 41; Nick Khan called in to address issue

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 21, 2025 03:19 GMT
Stone Cold made a big mistake [Image credits: WWE on X and Netflix's WrestleMania live stream]

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. He caused an accident during his entrance, and WWE President Nick Khan had to deal with the matter.

The Rattlesnake was at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, as his WrestleMania 13 match with Bret "The Hitman" Hart was inducted into the Class of 2025. Many regard it as one of the greatest and most memorable WWE matches of all time.

After the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, which saw a returning Becky Lynch team up with RAW star Lyra Valkyria to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise WrestleMania return.

He came out with his ATV, which he has done plenty of times before. However, as he was circling the ring, he accidentally crashed into the barricade in front of him, and a woman who was behind the barricade fell backwards.

After Steve Austin announced the attendance for the show, he left the ring and went to check up on the person. Nick Khan was there, communicating with the fan. Austin had to walk to the back, leaving his 4-wheeler at the ringside.

