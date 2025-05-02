Jim Ross on Steve Austin's possible next move after WWE WrestleMania 41

Stone Cold Steve Austin made several WWE appearances during WrestleMania 41 week in April. Legendary commentator Jim Ross, a close friend of The Texas Rattlesnake, recently gave his thoughts on what the wrestling icon could do next.

Ad

On April 18, Austin received the inaugural WWE Hall of Fame Immortal Moment award alongside Bret Hart for their WrestleMania 13 match. Two nights later, the 60-year-old crashed an ATV into the barricade during an unfortunate ringside incident at WrestleMania 41, when he came out to announce the attendance numbers for The Show of Shows.

Ross made it clear on his Grilling JR podcast that Austin still has a future in the wrestling business:

Ad

Trending

"I don't know what's left for Steve. I don't think that the door is shut for Stone Cold by any stretch, but where does he go from here is the key thing, and he's certainly not in a [bad] position. Steve can dance to his own drum, and I think that's where he is right now. He can do whatever the hell he wants to do and do it well, so I'll always be a Stone Cold fan." [33:25 – 33:58]

Ad

Ad

Steve Austin returned to action in 2022 after a 19-year in-ring absence. The six-time WWE Champion defeated Kevin Owens in an impromptu match in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 38.

Jim Ross on Steve Austin rejecting Logan Paul's offer

After WrestleMania 41, Logan Paul revealed that Steve Austin had turned down an offer of $1 million to appear in a Prime bottle at the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having known Austin for over three decades, Jim Ross knew the two-time WWE Hall of Famer would have no interest in Paul's request:

"Didn't surprise me at all. Austin's still all about business. That was kind of, I don't know, just didn't seem like it fit. Stone Cold's not going to compromise his character and what he's built in the ring for anybody. I'm a big fan of Stone Cold and always will be forever. I still think he's the biggest star ever in pro wrestling." [32:48 – 33:20]

Ad

In the same episode, Ross explained why he knew Austin's ATV crash was going to happen.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More