Concerning update after Nick Khan forced to resolve Stone Cold Steve Austin ringside situation at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance at WrestleMania 41 might end up being costly for WWE. The Hall of Famer accidentally ran his ATV into a barricade, and a woman in the front row fell backwards.

On Night Two, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way out to the arena to announce the official attendance for the night. He also announced the overall attendance for both nights. However, things didn't sail smoothly for the Hall of Famer, who not only was involved in an accident with a woman at ringside but also missed the ramp during his entrance.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is reportedly worried about a potential lawsuit because of the incident. The woman who fell after the crash was quickly checked on by Austin and WWE President Nick Khan.

The Texas Rattlesnake walked to the back and left his ATV at the ringside. While there haven't been any further updates regarding the woman's condition, the situation may get messier from here onwards.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was present throughout WrestleMania 41 weekend, as his iconic WrestleMania 13 clash against Bret Hart was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also appeared on Night One of The Show of Shows, alongside The Hitman and other members of the Class of 2025.

Soumik Datta



