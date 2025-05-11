AEW issues statement on the passing of ECW legend Sabu

ECW legend Sabu just passed away, and AEW has issued a statement on the unfortunate passing of the wrestling legend.
Sabu made a name for himself in Extreme Championship Wrestling, where he was one of the top stars in the company. He was involved in several brutal matches during his career and was known for his death-defying stunts in the ring. He wrestled for several promotions during his career, including WWE, ECW, NJPW, WCW, and many more. He has also made an appearance for AEW previously. The wrestling legend had just competed in his retirement match against Joey Janela on April 18, in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9.
The wrestling world was shocked to find out that Sabu had passed away on May 11, 2025. All Elite Wrestling put out a statement mourning the veteran's passing:
"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."
AEW star Ricochet paid tribute to Sabu
Sabu passed away at the age of 60 after making a final appearance at a convention a week ago. This news came as a shock to the wrestling community since the ECW legend was competing in the ring until last month.
Ricochet also took to social media to pay tribute to the wrestling legend. The One and Only had faced the veteran at DGUSA Revolt in 2011. The 36-year-old picked up the win over the hardcore legend, PAC, AR Fox, Apollo Crews, and Rich Swann in the Six-Man Elimination Fray match.
It's sad to hear that the wrestling world has lost a beloved legend like Sabu. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family in these difficult times.