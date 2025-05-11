  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW issues statement on the passing of ECW legend Sabu

AEW issues statement on the passing of ECW legend Sabu

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 11, 2025 18:11 GMT
Sabu
Sabu was popular among the fans [Image source: WWE.com]

ECW legend Sabu just passed away, and AEW has issued a statement on the unfortunate passing of the wrestling legend.

Ad

Sabu made a name for himself in Extreme Championship Wrestling, where he was one of the top stars in the company. He was involved in several brutal matches during his career and was known for his death-defying stunts in the ring. He wrestled for several promotions during his career, including WWE, ECW, NJPW, WCW, and many more. He has also made an appearance for AEW previously. The wrestling legend had just competed in his retirement match against Joey Janela on April 18, in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match at GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break 9.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The wrestling world was shocked to find out that Sabu had passed away on May 11, 2025. All Elite Wrestling put out a statement mourning the veteran's passing:

"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."
Ad
Ad

AEW star Ricochet paid tribute to Sabu

Sabu passed away at the age of 60 after making a final appearance at a convention a week ago. This news came as a shock to the wrestling community since the ECW legend was competing in the ring until last month.

Ricochet also took to social media to pay tribute to the wrestling legend. The One and Only had faced the veteran at DGUSA Revolt in 2011. The 36-year-old picked up the win over the hardcore legend, PAC, AR Fox, Apollo Crews, and Rich Swann in the Six-Man Elimination Fray match.

Ad

You can check out his tweet below:

It's sad to hear that the wrestling world has lost a beloved legend like Sabu. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family in these difficult times.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications