AEW issues unforeseen announcement, big shows canceled and rescheduled, refunds offered

AEW is marching forward to its seventh annual Double Or Nothing event. Tony Khan's company has experienced back-and-forth momentum as of late, and now another unforeseen situation is playing out in front of the fanbase. The latest shake-up also impacts another wrestling promotion.

Khan has presented a series of themed Dynamite and Collision episodes in recent months, including Spring BreakThru and Maximum Carnage. The month of June is to feature the four-hour Fyter Fest on June 4 from Denver, the four-hour Summer Blockbuster on June 11 in Portland, and one week later Grand Slam: Mexico.

All Elite Wrestling's fourth Beach Break event was confirmed earlier this week, set for May 14 at NOW Arena in Chicago. However, an updated an announcement was just issued with significant changes to the Ring of Honor and All Elite schedules. Beach Break will now be a double taping.

AEW's Beach Break IV taping set for Dynamite on May 14 will now feature the inaugural Collision edition of the event named after Orange Cassidy's finisher. This will mark the first time Collision is using the same theme, and the special episode will tape right after Dynamite goes off the air that night.

The addition of the bonus Beach Break special replaces the Collision taping scheduled for Saturday, May 17 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. That event has been canceled, and refunds are available at the point of sale. Beach Break tickets are on sale now.

AEW has also announced a big addition to All In: Texas Week. ROH Supercard of Honor 18 was originally scheduled for Friday, May 2 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event has been moved to Friday, July 11, at Esports Arena in Arlington, TX, during All In: Texas Week. Tickets are on sale now, and priority seats were added to the All In VIP packages. Refunds for the originally scheduled date of May 2 are also available.

ROH's 22nd Death Before Dishonor event was announced for Friday, September 5 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA today. This will be the first time since 2021 that ROH has held an event at the former ECW Arena. Death Before Dishonor ticket details will be announced soon, and an exclusive pre-sale offer will be sent to all original purchasers of the previously scheduled Supercard of Honor event in Atlantic City.

AEW releases trailer for Grand Slam: Mexico

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its big debut in Mexico. The special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite will be held in conjunction with legendary promotion CMLL, as featured in the new trailer seen below.

AEW and CMLL will invade the historic Arena Mexico in Mexico City on June 18. The special will air live on TBS, Max, and Fox Sports Mexico. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am CT.

