AEW makes blockbuster new announcement; 5 new shows added

AEW has shared some breaking news while preparing to present the final Dynamite before the second annual Dynasty PPV. Tony Khan is currently in his sixth year as a promoter and continues to cement AEW's place in the history books, and now the company just got even bigger.

The Elite linked up with ROH in 2018 for the successful All In event, which ultimately led to the creation of All Elite Wrestling months later. Tony Khan revived All In for the Jacksonville-based promotion's PPV of the same name in 2023, held as a spectacular event at Wembley Stadium in London, England. All In returned to Wembley last year, but Khan has booked the third annual All In PPV for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

All In: Texas is now a week-long event, featuring ROH and Starrcast, and a new start time has been decided on. AEW and The Dallas Morning News just announced that All In Week in Texas will begin with a live go-home Dynamite on Wednesday, July 9, from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The next night, the go-home Collision will be taped at the same venue and will air on the Saturday.

The All In: Texas PPV will take place that Sunday from Globe Life Field, around 40 minutes from the Curtis Culwell Center. The new early start time for All In has been confirmed to be 2pm local time, or 3pm ET, but it's not clear if this is when doors will open or when the PPV will begin.

Khan is also bringing Ring of Honor to All In Week. The 22nd ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV will take place on Friday, July 11 at Esports Stadium in Arlington, the same venue the 2024 DBD show was held at. ROH tickets are a part of the VIP packages for All In.

AEW Legend Sting to be celebrated at Starrcast: Texas

Conrad Thompson spoke to The Dallas Morning News to promote All Elite Wrestling's new All In: Texas events. New details were revealed regarding Starrcast: Texas, where Sting will be.

The popular convention will begin on Friday, July 11, at Sheraton Arlington Hotel near the field and wrap on Saturday.

Thompson's AEW-linked convention will feature meet & greets, panel discussions, and other fan experiences. He promised unique autograph and photo opportunities, which have never been offered before. Sting will be celebrated by Starrcast as well.

