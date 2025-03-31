2-time champion to shock the world by leaving WWE and joining AEW by the end of 2025? Analyzing the chances

AEW and WWE are moving forward in their busiest periods of the year. The rival companies continue to compete in certain areas, but it seems talent acquisitions are the main conflict in Tony Khan's sixth year as a promoter. The rumor mill is running rampant today after new information has revealed a potential All Elite debut for a current WWE Superstar.

Ad

Triple H and his team were recently accused of firing significant shots at Khan and his crew, with more scheduling debacles and head-to-head battles for fans. There are also the so-called talent wars and officials competing for the hottest free agents. While Ricky Starks (now Ricky Saints in WWE), Rey Fenix, Penta, and rumored Malakai Black left AEW for WWE, new All Elite signee Kevin Knight, Mina Shirakawa, and Josh Alexander reportedly declined offers from World Wrestling Entertainment to sign with Tony Khan.

Ad

Trending

The past two years have been huge for free agents in pro wrestling. A new report from Fightful Select hints at a former two-time NXT Champion possibly leaving WWE soon as his contract is set to expire later in the summer: Karrion Kross. While the company officials have praised Kross for his performances in recent storylines and for his ability to get himself over on social media, it was not confirmed that the two sides are negotiating a new deal.

Ad

It was also revealed that Khan made Kross an offer during the brief period he was gone from WWE in 2022.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday could be a huge get for All Elite Wrestling. While many fans criticized the way WWE used Kross under Vince McMahon's regime, he was booked a lot stronger under Triple H's led creative when he returned in August 2022. However, it seems that The Doom Walker has no direction leading into WrestleMania 41, and fans have continued to express frustration.

The NYC native has excelled in other promotions, and there's a feeling that Kross could bring a lot to the All Elite table, especially as a new heavyweight heel. The former leader of Final Testament joining AEW could also bring a big addition to the women's division as he is married to Scarlett Bordeaux. The happy couple have been a package deal in the past, and they have teamed up, but mostly in WWE at non-televised live events.

Ad

Scarlett, who is close with AEW's Harley Cameron, has been wrestling since 2012 and is a five-time champion on the indies.

Ad

The former Killer Kross would fit right into Khan's storylines as he has locked up with numerous All Elite talents in the past. Outside of WWE, Kross has battled names such as Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Johnny Elite, and The Beast Mortos.

While with WWE, Kross fought current AEW stars such as Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, and Keith Lee.

Updates on AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments

AEW is set to present the brackets for 2025's version of The Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments on this week's Dynamite. The tournament dates have not been confirmed as of now, but the winners will receive their World Title shots on July 12 at All In: Texas.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed three men's division competitors for the eight-man tournament: Jay White, Adam Page, Will Ospreay. There are just two spots left in the women's tournament, as the following names are now official: Mercedes Moné, Athena, Billie Starkz, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, and Kris Statlander.

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker and Adam Cole won the inaugural Owen Cup tournaments in 2022. Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks won in 2023, while Bryan Danielson and Mariah May won last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback