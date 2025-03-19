"Hunter fears Tony," "Pathetic" - Fans react after WWE announces show on the same day as AEW Forbidden Door 2025

WWE and AEW fans are riled up once again after an alleged shot fired by Triple H and his team. The Stamford-based company has announced a show that will go head-to-head with the next supershow from AEW and NJPW. Fans have shared varied reactions, but many have pointed to how this latest announcement comes after other signs of dominance from the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling previously announced Forbidden Door IV for Sunday, August 24, in London, England, at a venue to be announced. WWE then revealed that its next UK tour will stop in Newcastle, England, at Utilita Arena on the same day. Manchester is more than four hours from the UK capital.

WWE previously announced NXT Battleground for May 25, the same day as All Elite Wrestling's seventh annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view. WWE also has Saturday Night's Main Event 40 booked for July 12 in Tampa, the same day as All In: Texas will emanate from Austin.

WWE's latest announcement on going up against AEW led to strong condemnation from the Tony Khan-led company's loyal fanbase. Many fans tried to calm the calamity by listing reasons why competition was good and why neither company really had to worry if they were doing the right thing for their product.

"When companies compete, fans win," a fan wrote.

"You love to see it," a user posted.

Some All Elite Wrestling die-hards blasted Triple H and the Stamford-based company, accusing them of being afraid or downright despicable.

You can view some of the reactions below.

"Hunter fears Tony," wrote another fan.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for tonight

Tonight's AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings will take place at Liberty First Credit Union in Omaha, NE. Below is the updated lineup.

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

International Championship Eliminator Final: Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy

Ricochet vs. Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis vs. Orange Cassidy World Championship Street Fight: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

All Elite Wrestling will tape the one-hour Slam Dunk Saturday Collision tonight. TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend his gold against Adam Cole with others banned from ringside. Hologram and Komander vs. Dralistico and The Beast Mortos will also be featured on the program. The episodes will air after NCAA coverage at 11 pm ET on both nights.

