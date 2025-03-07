"Shameless insecure company," "Let the war begin" - Fans erupt after WWE announces major new clash with AEW

AEW and WWE have been engaged in a so-called war ever since Tony Khan launched his company in 2019. While many fans and industry insiders downplay the level of competition between the two, there's no denying that both AEW and WWE make decisions based on what the other company is doing. Triple H's latest jab at Khan and his promotion is drawing interesting narratives from fans.

Wrestling fans have heard of All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment engaging in behind-the-scenes talent acquisition battles, while the so-called Wednesday Night War kept NXT and Dynamite at the top of the wrestling world discussions. There have also been schedule-related conflicts, and the most recent example of this saw Khan move his signature Double Or Nothing event from Las Vegas to the Phoenix area because WWE is running Sin City for WrestleMania 41 the month before.

AEW's seventh annual marquee pay-per-view just took another hit from WWE as the third annual NXT Battleground PLE was announced to air live on Sunday, May 25 during Memorial Day Weekend, the same day as DoN VII. While Battleground is running against Double Or Nothing, the two sides won't have to compete for ticket sales as WWE's 8th overall Battleground event will be held across the country at Tampa's Yuengling Center.

WWE's latest NXT booking against AEW has led to a mixed bag of feedback. Many All Elite die-hards are supporting Khan's company against the largest wrestling promotion in the world, with many predicting we will see John Cena or The Rock return to the third brand that night. A large portion of replies include the usual shots at WWE, while others are just excited to see more in the so-called war. A good amount of the feedback recalls how this happened in 2023 as well, pointing to how fans watched one stream while attending the other show in person.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Two companies. One night. One winner. Let the war begin," a fan wrote.

"Shameless insecure company [laughing emoji]," wrote another fan.

Tony Khan spotted ahead of AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling's sixth annual Revolution PPV will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The arena is the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and Tony Khan could be seen at court-side on TV during Thursday's win over the NY Knicks. Khan tweeted from the arena and shared shots of an All Elite promo.

"At the @Lakers vs @nyknicksgame tonight ahead of the massive #AEWRevolution ppv right here in Los Angeles @cryptocomarena THIS SUNDAY! @tntdrama @aew @StreamOnMax @SportsonMax," Tony Khan wrote with the photos below.

Khan also tweeted a few shots of the players, including LeBron James. Sunday's PPV will be the company's debut at the former Staples Center as Dynamite and Collision have run the Kia Forum in nearby Inglewood when previously in the LA area.

