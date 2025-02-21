AEW forced to postpone major plans due to WrestleMania 41 - Reports

AEW is well into its sixth full year of operations and the company's momentum is picking up with historic happenings on the horizon. WWE is currently in its busiest time of the year, with less than two months to go until WrestleMania 41, sources have just reported how massive AEW plans were changed due to the competition.

Tony Khan held All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2019 at MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to AEW's home base of Daily's Place in Jacksonville for 2020 and 2021, but DoN returned to Sin City in 2023 and 2024. The seventh annual Double Or Nothing was recently confirmed for Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The venue is changing, but DoN will still be held during Memorial Day Weekend as is tradition. This is just over one month after WWE's 41st annual WrestleMania event at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, around five hours away.

AEW had been rumored to change the Double Or Nothing VII location due to WrestleMania 41, and that was seemingly confirmed with the announcement from earlier in the week. The Wrestling Observer now confirms that this was the reason for the change because officials felt the date would be too soon after WrestleMania Vegas.

Wednesday's Dynamite from Phoenix, which is in the Glendale area, featured an announcement regarding Double Or Nothing 2025. The crowd, which was heavily praised for its overall energy during Dynamite, went wild at the news of an All Elite pay-per-view coming to town.

The Observer points to how this is not typical scheduling practices, or perhaps a shift in direction. For a long time, AEW usually ran cities once a year or so, then would not run the same market as a particular pay-per-view unless it was a dedicated market such as Chicago or New York City.

However, Double Or Nothing is being held 96 days after Dynamite drew less than 3,000 fans in the same market.

AEW Collision lineup for Saturday

All Elite Wrestling will continue the road to Revolution with Saturday's episode of Collision. Below is the updated lineup:

NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd will appear

Brian Cage will be in action

Max Caster will issue an open challenge

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata

World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia

The Death Riders (c) vs. Cool Hand Ang, Daddy Magic, and TNT Champion Daniel Garcia ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Collision was taped this past Wednesday at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, along with the live Dynamite. The next live Collision is scheduled for next Saturday, March 1, from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

