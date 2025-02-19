BREAKING NEWS: AEW makes a massive announcement

AEW is coming off its Grand Slam debut in Australia and moving forward in its seventh year. Tony Khan has just made another massive announcement that will surely rile up the All Elite fanbase.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling is headed to Glendale, Arizona, for its seventh annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. The marquee event will be held on Sunday, May 25, at the 19,000-seat Desert Diamond Arena. Tickets go on sale this week, and the general on-sale is set for next Monday.

"One of #AEW's biggest events of the year, Double or Nothing, will be coming to you from the Desert Diamond Arena @DDArenaAZ in Glendale, AZ on Sunday, May 25! VIP Early Access available now. Presale Begins: Fri 2/21. Tickets on Sale: Mon 2/24. Become an AEW Insider for early presale access!" wrote the company with the graphic below.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Double Or Nothing was the Jacksonville-based company's inaugural event in 2019. The company usually hosts this annual pay-per-view in Las Vegas. However, since WWE WrestleMania 41 is in the same city on April 19 and April 20, All Elite Wrestling reportedly was forced to move the location for this year's event.

Last year's event was headlined by The Elite defeating Team All Elite Wrestling in the annual 30-minute Anarchy In The Arena match, which is usually a staple of Double Or Nothing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback