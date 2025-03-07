Big blow for AEW! WWE to announce major show head-to-head against Double or Nothing 2025 [Reports]

A recent report revealed that AEW Double or Nothing 2025 could be going head-to-head with a major WWE show. The major show will reportedly take place after the next edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

AEW has been seemingly avoiding a clash with the WWE PLEs by announcing their pay-per-view schedule later than before. However, it seems like Tony Khan and Triple H's promotions will be going head-to-head in May, if the dirt sheets are to be believed.

Speaking on the Wrestlevotes Radio on Backstage Pass, Wrestlevotes reported that the next Saturday Night's Main Event will take place on May 24 in Tampa, Florida, and the event will be followed by the NXT Battleground 2025 PLE on May 25. Interestingly, AEW Double or Nothing 2025 has already been announced to take place on May 25 this year.

Therefore, if the reports turn out to be accurate, Tony Khan's promotion will be going head-to-head with an NXT PLE on May 25 this year, as both Double or Nothing and Battleground will reportedly be taking place on the same night.

Tony Khan isn't worried about the impact of WWE Superstar John Cena turning heel

John Cena shocked the world by turning heel after two decades at the recent WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, and everyone in the realm of wrestling has been talking about it. Speaking on the recent AEW Revolution Media Call, Tony Khan was asked whether Cena's heel turn will have a huge impact on his promotion.

Tony Khan sincerely stated that he isn't going to alter any plans due to the competition making these shocking moves. Moreover, he is pleased with the consistency of his product and also said that his priority is to maintain his promotion's creative identity.

Moreover, All Elite Wrestling needs a strong angle to bounce back after the Stamford-based promotion has the world talking with Cena's heel turn.

