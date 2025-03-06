Date, Location, and WWE's blockbuster plans for next Saturday Night's Main Event revealed (Exclusive)

Saturday Night's Main Event will be back a few weeks after WrestleMania 41. The details of the location, as well as WWE's blockbuster plans for a series of events across three nights, have been revealed.

On WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC reported that Tampa, Florida, has been chosen as the next location for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. It's going to take place in the Amalie Arena and is expected to take place on May 24, 2025.

JoeyVotes added that it was going to be a part of a possible three-day series of events. While NXT Battleground was seemingly set in stone to take place one night after Saturday Night's Main Event, the episode of RAW on May 26 is also reportedly going to happen in Tampa.

No mention was made of the May 23 episode of SmackDown. There has been no indication of Tampa being the location of the blue show.

Why didn't Hulk Hogan appear at Saturday Night's Main Event in January?

Hulk Hogan was rumored to appear at the second edition of the renewed version of Saturday Night's Main Event. The show took place a little over a week before the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, he didn't show up.

On a previous episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter confirmed that Hulk Hogan wasn't at Saturday Night's Main Event due to the wedding of his son, Nick Hogan.

"That's true because I was supposed to go for a motor in Detroit that booked Jimmy [Hart] to come, and this guy told me that Jimmy wasn't going to be able to be there because he was going to see Hogan's son getting married. So that is (...) that is true." [4:56 - 5:10]

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how WWE handles Hulk Hogan's next appearance. Some have speculated that the negative reaction he received on January 6, the subsequent virality of that moment, as well as comments from Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and The Undertaker, could lead to Hogan returning as a heel.

Either way, it's hard to imagine Hogan being on WWE television in a recurring role. He's currently busy promoting his new Real American Beer. Meanwhile, WWE was somewhat criticized for seemingly not being aware that the California crowd on January 6 would boo The Hulkster.

The reason behind this is that California, as a state, is known to be on the opposite end of the political spectrum compared to Hulk Hogan. For those unaware, the Hall of Famer has given his public support to now-US President Donald Trump.

