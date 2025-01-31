"That is true" - Real reason Hulk Hogan missed Saturday Night's Main Event confirmed by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has opened up about Hulk Hogan not being a part of Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long confirmed Bill Apter's comments about The Hulkster not being at Saturday Night's Main Event due to family commitments.

Hogan is quite possibly the most controversial entity in the history of pro wrestling. The former WWE Champion recently made an appearance on the RAW Netflix premiere and was met with a heavy chorus of boos from the fans in attendance. The incident was covered by several mainstream news outlets as well.

On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE legend Teddy Long and veteran journalist Bill Apter opened up about Hulk Hogan missing the big event. Apter said Hogan's son Nick got married the night WWE held Saturday Night's Main Event. Long quickly confirmed Apter's comments, as can be seen below:

"That's true because I was supposed to go for a motor in Detroit that booked Jimmy to come, and this guy told me that Jimmy wasn't going to be able to be there because he was going to see Hogan's son getting married. So that is... that is true." [4:56 - 5:10]

WWE legend Rikishi weighed in on fans booing Hulk Hogan on RAW Netflix Premiere

Shortly after Hogan got booed, real-life Bloodline member Rikishi talked about the same on his podcast Rikishi Fatu Off The Top. He said the following about fans booing The Hulkster but not The Undertaker:

"Hogan come, booed right out. 'Taker come, did you even hear boo? (...) Why did you guys boo Hogan? And when 'Taker came out, 'Taker got the reception that he got. Here's my thought, I think they booed Hogan because of the Republican side that he pushed. That just goes to show you like the thoughts and the minds of your wrestling fans, the WWE Universe."

Many fans have made it known they don't want to see Hulk Hogan on WWE TV ever again. With Hogan being one of the most important figures in the history of pro wrestling, it won't be a surprise if WWE still puts him on TV somewhere down the line.

