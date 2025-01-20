Reason why fans booed Hulk Hogan but not The Undertaker on RAW Netflix premiere, speculates WWE veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer recently gave his take on why Hulk Hogan got booed by fans but The Undertaker was spared the blushes at the RAW Netflix premiere a couple of weeks ago. Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi had a lot to say about the reception Hogan received on RAW's historic show.

On RAW's Netflix debut, Hogan came out with Jimmy Hart and cut a short promo on the entrance ramp. The controversial WWE legend was heavily booed by the fans in attendance. On the other hand, the fans collectively cheered for The Undertaker, who made a cameo during the episode.

On the latest edition of Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, WWE legend Rikishi opened up about what went wrong for Hulk Hogan on RAW's Netflix debut.

"Hogan come, booed right out. 'Taker come, did you even hear boo? (...) Why did you guys boo Hogan? And when 'Taker came out, 'Taker got the reception that he got. Here's my thought, I think they booed Hogan because of the Republican side that he pushed. That just goes to show you like the thoughts and the minds of your wrestling fans, the WWE Universe," he said. "If they like you, man, they gonna show up. If they hate you, they going to show up. But there's two guys with the same party, one comes out, they booed the s**t outta him, both icons. Here comes 'The Deadman' and they just show 'Deadman' love." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The Undertaker interrupted Rhea Ripley on RAW

On RAW's Netflix debut, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Title. As she was celebrating the win on the entranceway, she heard the iconic gong and a smile immediately formed on her face.

The Undertaker then came out riding his signature motorcycle and received a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The Phenom then approached The Nightmare and posed with her for the camera in a moment for the ages.

