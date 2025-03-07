Tony Khan addresses John Cena's WWE heel turn and its potential huge impact on AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up on whether John Cena's WWE heel turn will have any impact on All Elite Wrestling. The Franchise Player won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

John Cena shocked the professional wrestling world last weekend at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE when he sold his soul to The Rock, turning heel for the first time since 2003. The 16-time World Champion brutalized his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes and left him bloodied in the ring as he exited the arena with The Final Boss and Travis Scott.

During the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV event media call, All Elite honcho Tony Khan was asked whether John Cena's shocking heel turn will have any huge impact on the All Elite Wrestling product. Tony Khan revealed he's pleased with AEW's consistency and doesn't plan to alter their plans due to WWE making these shocking moves. Khan is focused on maintaining All Elite Wrestling's creative identity.

John Cena was one of the biggest babyfaces in professional wrestling who many thought would never turn to the dark side. However, a 17th World Title seemingly influenced his mind to shake hands with The Rock and sell him his soul. John Cena sent shockwaves into the wrestling world after turning heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. He is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking in a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mick Foley shared his thoughts on John Cena's heel turn. He stated how John Cena giving the villainous look to The Rock will be considered one of the most iconic moments.

"That look on Cena's face, oh, that was bright. I mean, that'll go down in wrestling lore. And I think that's where Hollywood has really served him well because it wasn't an overblown reaction. It just, he looked like a different person. It was like he transformed like I know that's John Cena, but he's like John Cena whose soul has been taken," said Foley.

We will have to wait and see how John Cena acts as a heel when he returns to Monday Night RAW in the upcoming weeks.

