"He looked like a different person" - WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts on John Cena's heel turn

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has commented on John Cena turning heel and aligning with The Rock. It was a huge moment that got a lot of attention on social media and even attracted alerted non-wrestling fans.

After The Cenation Leader won the Elimination Chamber, he shockingly attacked Cody Rhodes, who he's set to challenge at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Championship. This is the 16-time world champion's final year in the company, so most people didn't see the character change coming.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Mick Foley commented on John Cena's heel turn and said he thought it was great. He also discussed Cena nailing his facials in the segment.

"That look on Cena's face, oh, that was bright. I mean, that'll go down in wrestling lore. And I think that's where Hollywood has really served him well because it wasn't an overblown reaction. It just, he looked like a different person. It was like he transformed like I know that's John Cena, but he's like John Cena whose soul has been taken," said Foley.

He added:

"Yeah, I thought it was great. Him and The Final Boss together, you know, The Rock really embracing this role. But Cena is so good and seemingly so immersed in this. The ironic thing is that the people used to hate him are gonna love him. And there's probably a lot of kids pretty upset about this."

John Cena set a new Guinness World Record for his heel turn

The Cenation Leader has set another world record. He already holds the record for most Make-A-Wish wishes granted, having fulfilled over 650 wishes. Guinness World Record announced that Cena set a new world record for the longest WWE face run before turning heel, as he was a babyface for 21 years, 3 months, and 23 days.

Cena wants to dethrone The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 and walk out as a 17-time world champion. He has The Final Boss by his side, so it'll be interesting to see what happens at The Show of Shows.

