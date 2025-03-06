John Cena shockingly sold his "soul" to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber. Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) feels there's a major reason behind Cena's heel turn before WrestleMania 41.

John Cena remained a babyface for over two decades in the Stamford-based promotion until March 1. In Toronto, he betrayed his fans by assaulting Cody Rhodes, who is a top babyface in WWE.

On the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, the former WWE star said John Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes because he was desperate to succeed in his final year as an in-ring performer. English believed Cena was embarrassed about not being able to get the job done as a babyface.

"It's disgust. Not at Cody Rhodes, but at himself, because it was something he had to do. He was so desperate to get this run in his last year to get this opportunity that he sold his soul to the devil," English said. (From 26:07 to 26:33)

John Cena hasn't said a word after his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, John Cena lost the Men's Royal Rumble match to Jey Uso. However, he got a final shot at redemption when he entered the Men's Elimination Chamber bout in Toronto, where he punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

After the match, The Cenation Leader interacted with Cody Rhodes. The Rock arrived moments later, and all hell broke loose. The 16-time World Champion turned on The American Nightmare when he low-blowed him and sold his "soul" to The Final Boss.

Later, John Cena appeared at the post-show press conference but didn't answer a single question and left. Instead, The Rock took over and revealed that Cena was set to go on another break to fulfill his Hollywood commitments.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

