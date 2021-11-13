Jim Ross provides update on skin cancer diagnosis; says might need to step away from AEW

AEW commentator Jim Ross has been diagnosed with skin cancer. On his podcast Grilling JR, the legendary announcer gave an update on his treatment.

Jim Ross stated that the month of November will be an "aggressive" one for him as he has two big procedures lined up, one for his back and the other for his ankle.

In some positive news, Jim Ross mentioned that the spot on his ankle was healing "real well."

“I don’t like dealing with this skin cancer, but that’s the hand I’ve been dealt. The only thing I can do is to get healthy and go through all the procedures to ensure that can happen. On the 22nd of November, the doctor found two more places on my back and he’s going to cut those out in one appointment, then earlier in the day I’ll have gone to my cancer doctor and they have to build a boot for me to do the radiation accurately which I’m all for. It’s two different processes, one is my back which I didn’t even know I had and the other is that big one on my ankle. Ironically the one on my ankle is healing up real well. You can still see that there’s an issue but it doesn’t look as gross and as gruesome as I displayed in that picture which I wish I had not done quite honestly. I do believe in sharing with the fans and maybe to a faulting degree. I’ve got a big month of November, it’s going to be an aggressive month,” Jim Ross said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Jim Ross said he'll prioritize his health over his AEW job if needed

Jim Ross continued, saying that he won't let his ego get in the way of his decision making and if needed, he'll step down from the AEW commentary booth to focus on his health.

The veteran announcer further mentioned that he would love to call debut episodes of AEW programming on TBS. Jim Ross had a lot of good things to say about AEW boss Tony Khan as well.

“I wanted to make sure I can still do my stuff, I’ll know more about that after November 22nd, if I can’t I’ve got to put my health first. I think that’s the right thing to do, ego wise people say ‘Are you worried about getting replaced?’ hell no. I work for Tony Khan, I work for a different man than what I worked for in the past. He has been nothing but amazing in this whole process to the point of whatever you need we’ll take care of you, whatever you need to do to get you healthy again we’re ready to take every step of the way with you," Jim Ross said.

"It may be time. Real good because I know we’re [AEW] going to TBS in January and I’d really like to be good to go by January and back in the announce booth. I may not miss any shows at all, I don’t know yet and if somebody can’t figure that out, well the deal is I’ve never had radiation. I got to figure out how I’m going to feel. If I can’t do my work to the level that I am comfortable with, there’s no way in hell I’m going to force that on the fans."

Jim Ross's voice is synonymous with some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. His presence in the AEW commentary booth has been great and whatever decision he makes, fans should be entirely supportive and gracious for everything he's given to the industry.

