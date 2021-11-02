"Greatest wrestler that has ever lived"- AEW's Jon Moxley heaps praise on former WWE World Champion

Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley was full of praise for fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson, calling him the "greatest wrestler that has ever lived."

The praise came after Jon Moxley spoke about Bryan Danielson's match against Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage in the World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals.

The American Dragon advanced to the final after a brutal match that saw the crowd give both the competitors a standing ovation.

Jon Moxley spoke on the Wrestling Observer Radio and said the following:

"I'm super biased because it's my best friend and I love Bryan. I believe Bryan is the greatest wrestler that has ever lived. Tell me he's not. He's the fucking man, and I love Eddie so much. I was fucking hyped. When me and Eddie have big matches, we basically corner each other. The presence of Eddie makes me better. Sometimes gets a little hyped up and he hypes me up too much when I'm trying to stay zen. I was like, 'I'm going to corner Eddie for this match.' I didn't go out to the ring with him, but I'm there with him until he goes through the curtain. I'm watching him go through his process. His process is slightly different from mine, but he gets into his own zone and it's a similar thing where it has to become real to him," Jon Moxley said. (h/t: Fightful Select)

Jon Moxley called the match at AEW Rampage his favorite of all time

Apart from calling Bryan Danielson the greatest wrestler ever, Jon Moxley proceeded to call the former WWE champion's match against the Mad King his favorite match of all time.

"We walk to Gorilla, Bryan walks out, I grab Eddie by the shoulders and I said, 'Look at this stupid Whole Foods shopping vegan mother*****r, beat his f**king a**!' I could see it in Eddie's eyes. It was real. It was so good. Two amazing workers doing amazing work. It's probably my favorite match maybe of all time."

Jon Moxley will face Orange Cassidy in the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. If he wins, he'll set up an epic showdown against Bryan Danielson at Full Gear on November 13th.

