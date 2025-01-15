"AEW didn't know what they had" - Top WWE star takes a massive dig months after leaving Tony Khan's company

AEW has made headlines over the years by signing various wrestlers who previously worked with WWE. The Stamford-based promotion has also signed several former All Elite talents, which results in generating equal buzz. Now a leading talent of the modern era is ripping into Tony Khan's companies after finding immediate success with WWE.

Ethan Page began his pro wrestling journey in 2006. After making his name in ROH and TNA, the Canadian grappler signed a three-year AEW contract in March 2021, which led to an ROH return in September 2023. Page worked his final All Elite match that December, but didn't wrap up with ROH until February of last year. The multi-time Tag Team Champion described his AEW run as chaotic and unorganized.

All Ego shocked the WWE Universe by debuting in NXT on May 28, 2024. He immediately targeted then-champion Trick Williams but came up short, only to make history weeks later by setting a new record for winning the NXT Championship in the shortest time period after a debut. He won the belt in just forty days.

Page had very telling remarks on All Elite Wrestling while speaking to Bully Ray on Busted Open After Dark this week. The WWE Hall of Famer asked the star why Khan's company failed to capitalize on his potential while NXT embraced him, and it paid off. The 35-year-old said:

"This company is run by wrestlers. ... [AEW] didn't know what they had, but now they do... I'm gone. These guys [WWE] have me, and they have the ability to whatever it is they want, and they have chosen to open a door for Ethan Page to absolutely kick wide open," Ethan Page said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The former Karate Man never held AEW gold. The two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion was NXT Champion for 86 days after dethroning Williams at Heatwave in July 2024, by pinning Je'Von Evans in a Fatal 4 Way that also included Shawn Spears. Trick regained the title on October 1 during NXT's CW premiere with CM Punk as the special guest referee.

Tony Khan reveals AEW Dynamite opener

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode will be the inaugural Maximum Carnage special. The show will air live from the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, which is Jon Moxley's hometown.

Tony Khan took to X (fka Twitter) this week to announce that the first-ever Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage match will open the show. Ahead of major creative plans for The Cleaner, Omega's return to the All Elite Wrestling ring will also feature limited commercial interruptions.

Hometown star Jon Moxley will defend the World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs tonight. The following was also announced: Ricochet will speak, The Hurt Syndicate vs. Mark Briscoe and Private Party, Hook vs. Christian Cage, plus a Women's Casino Gauntlet to determine who Mariah May will defend the Women's World Championship against at Grand Slam: Australia.

