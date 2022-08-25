AEW legal team reportedly sends WWE a stern warning; mail sent to Stephanie McMahon

AEW's legal team has reportedly sent Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan a legal warning for tampering with their talent's contracts.

Earlier this month, a prominent AEW star alerted Tony Khan and the company administration that WWE had reached out for a possible return. The talent seemingly had no interest in AEW's competitor brand under Triple H's reign.

Following the controversial incident of Dynamite last week, there seemed to be a lot of backstage unrest among the talents of All Elite Wrestling.

Last month, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced co-CEOs of WWE upon Vince McMahon's retirement. Triple H resumed operations as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and has been on a roll with bringing back WWE talent who were released from their contracts in recent years.

While Mr. McMahon was under investigation for allegedly paying hush money to former employees, he stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Stephanie McMahon was then announced as the interim CEO.

Prior to this week's edition of the weekly show, Tony Khan held an internal meeting with all the performers and staff.

Basis a report by PWInsider, Tony Khan reportedly cited that the promotion's Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh, sent WWE's co-CEOs Stephaine McMahon and Nick Khan an email with a stern warning for 'tampering' with AEW star's contracts.

fka TRV* & rvg @vstarsodyssey If tony khan cant keep control of his aew locker room nor his busy schedule, combined with warner media making cuts while not liking wrestling then aew may be a footnote & fold, & wwe will win the wars.



...or maybe the backstage chaos may make for better matches & competition?!? If tony khan cant keep control of his aew locker room nor his busy schedule, combined with warner media making cuts while not liking wrestling then aew may be a footnote & fold, & wwe will win the wars....or maybe the backstage chaos may make for better matches & competition?!? https://t.co/kiDbMcX3J3

AEW and WWE have seemingly been at loggerheads since the former's inception in 2019.

Over time, Khan's promotion acquired many WWE Superstars like Bryan Danielson (Danieal Bryan), Miro (Rusev), Malakai Black (Aleister Black), Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy), and many more.

Stephanie McMahon's husband has brought back many released WWE Superstars

Due to budget cuts, many WWE Superstars were uncertain about their stance with the company over the past couple of years. From NXT to the main rosters, prominent names were let go.

When Triple H returned to administrative duties this month, he ensured his NXT guys were brought back to WWE.

Since taking on the role as Head of Creative, The Game has brought back Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and Dexter Lumis.

On the latest edition of RAW, Johnny Gargano made a shocking return to the company and made his main roster debut.

Given the uncertainty of the events, it is yet to be seen how WWE will respond to AEW's legal warning. The two brands have never clashed directly in such a light.

While AEW witnessed a high-profile match on the latest episode of Dynamite between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the unification of the World Championships, WWE is set to host its first major United Kingdom event since SummerSlam 1992 on September 3rd, 2022.

What do you think of AEW sending WWE a legal warning to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan? Sounds off in the comments section below.

