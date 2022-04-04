"Definitely a Natural" - AEW legend Dustin Rhodes heaps praise on former WWE star

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to praise the former NXT North American Champion and one of All Elite Wrestling's newest acquisitions, Shane Strickland. Rhodes also suggested that they will form a nice tag team.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland made an appearance at the Grammy Awards and a Twitter user complimented Swerve's look by stating that he seems a 'natural,' but it's too bad that Dustin Rhodes has already trademarked that name.

Dustin Rhodes replied to this tweet by agreeing to what the user said that Swerve is indeed a natural and suggested that if he and Swerve teamed together, they should be called The Naturals.

Here's what Dustin Rhodes had to say:

"Swerve is most definitely a "Natural"!! Would they call us "The Naturals" if we tagged?!?"

Check out the Twitter exchange below:

Dustin Rhodes beat Lance Archer on AEW Rampage but suffered an injury

Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer collided on AEW Rampage a few weeks ago in a hard-hitting encounter. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion picked up the win over the Muderhawk Monster.

However, the win came at a cost for The Natural, as he revealed on Twitter soon after that he had suffered an injury due the bout.

Here's what Dustin Rhodes said:

"Hey guys, rough night, told you all I would give you an update, “Got five stitches in the head. Pretty sore. The main thing, is that I have a busted eardrum. Cannot hear out of it at all , guess what? I’m in good spirits and I’m not going anywhere.”

It remains to be seen when Dustin can return to action, as the timeframe for his comeback has not yet been revealed.

Do you think Archer and Rhodes will square off again upon the latter's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

