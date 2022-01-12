AEW legend Mark Henry confirms company project for Black History Month - Former WWE stars involved

AEW has promised to afford its talent opportunities outside of the squared circle since day one. Many on the roster currently enjoy extra-curricular creative outlets. There are multi-faceted performers throughout the card, and music reigns as the prevalent passion.

Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho tours with his rock band Fozzy. Max Caster raps his way to the ring, and Lio Rush has a selection of EPs and studio albums to his credit.

While speaking with Danny Ocean, Mark Henry confirmed that AEW will be releasing a hip-hop compilation to celebrate Black History Month.

“Yeah, and there's — AEW is gonna come out with, for Black History Month, there's a Hip Hop compilation that's being put together right now that I think the world is going to really, really love," said Mark Henry

“I always like to see people in our industry cross-brand and reach out and do things that was not expected of them.” Mark Henry continued (H/T Fightful)

This isn't the first time we will see a wrestling promotion dip their toes in musical waters, as WWE released their own album titled WWE Originals. The album featured John Cena's Basic Thuganomics theme and further tracks from Steve Austin, Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio. The album peaked at #12 on the Billboard 200 in the US.

Which AEW stars have contributed to the compilation?

A tweet from music producer Mikey Rukus has confirmed that in-ring performers Lio Rush, Max Caster, Sonny Kiss and Isiah Kassidy will be contributing to the project. Josiah Williams is also attached to the project. He performed at NXT Takeover XXV, providing a remixed performance of Undisputed Era's entrance music as Adam Cole entered the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of a presumed digital release and streaming options, Rukus also confirmed there will be a limited run commemorative CD, with 100% of proceeds going to charity. Each artist on the project is set to have their own track to tell their individual story, in what has been described as "pure, authentic storytelling" by Rukus.

Edited by Brandon Nell